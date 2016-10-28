Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma takes a cycle rickshaw ride to meet UP CM Akhilesh Yadav, because of traffic jam

Lucknow,Oct28: Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma took a cycle rickshaw ride on Thursday to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav after his car stuck in a traffic jam in Lucknow.

Vijay Shekhar went to Lucknow to receive ‘Yash Bharti’ Award but in the morning he preferred to take a cycle rickshaw ride because he was getting late and his car was stuck in traffic.

Security officers at Akhilesh’s 5 Kalidas Marg residence allowed Paytm chief and the rickshaw-puller Maniram to enter only after proper verification, sources in the police department said.

Akhilesh liked the gesture and after inquiring about the rickshaw-puller Maniram handed him Rs 6,000 as diwali gift. He also assured him a house, e-rickshaw and Samajwadi Pension scheme for his wife.

The chief minister also shared his picture on twitter. “A traffic jam forced Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma to visit us in a cycle rickshaw. Lucknow Metro will help solve the traffic jams in city,” his tweet reads.