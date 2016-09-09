Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s wealth surged by 162percent in 2016

BENGALURU,Sept9: Paytm founderVijay Shekhar Sharma’s wealth surged by 162% in the past one year, making him the richest entrepreneur under 40 in Hurun’s India rich list for 2016.

Sharma is worth about Rs 7,300 crore, up from Rs 2,824 crore a year earlier. The rise in wealth can be attributed to Chinese e-commerce behemoth Alibaba’s investment in the company and subsequent funding rounds that have raised Paytm’s valuation. Sharma holds about 21% stake in the company. It was reported recently that Paytm is in the process of raising $300 million in a round that will value the company at $5 billion.

After Sharma, Indigo co-founder Rakesh Gangawal has seen the biggest increase in wealth of more than 150%. His wealth stood at Rs 15,900 crore, thanks to the share price performance of the airline post its IPO last year.

Among those under 40, Sharma is closely followed by Nilima Motaparti of pharmaceutical company Divis Laboratories, whose wealth is estimated at Rs 7,100 crore. She is followed by her brother Divi Satchandra Kiran, also of Divis Labs. Flipkart founders Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal round of the top five. But their wealth is now down to Rs 5,400 crore each, from Rs 9,010 crore each in last year’s Hurun list.

Anas Rahman Junaid, MD-India of Hurun Report, a monthly magazine that focusses on high net-worth individuals in China and India, said subdued investor interest in e-commerce and online businesses had reduced valuations of e-commerce unicorns in 2016. Several mutual funds with holdings in Flipkart have lowered the valuations of those stakes in the past few months.