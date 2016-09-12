Paytm introduces Aadhar based eKYC; customer verification now becomes paperless and convenient

New Delhi, September 12: India’s largest mobile payment and commerce platform Paytm has announced Aadhaar based eKYC (E-Know Your Customer) to make customer verification process convenient, paperless and real-time.

Regulated entities like banks and wallet providers are required to carry out certain customer identification procedures while establishing account-based relationships and undertaking transactions.

These procedures constitute KYC (Know Your Customer) process of customer verification and help identity theft, financial fraud, money laundering and terrorist financing.

Paytm’s Aadhaar based eKYC is entirely paperless, instant and secure. Customer’s identity is verified instantly on the basis matching biometric scan of fingerprint or IRIS against Aadhaar database.

When a customer requests to upgrade their Paytm account, they can either choose to visit the closest Paytm centre near them or request a visit from a Paytm agent at their preferred address. Upon arrival, Paytm’s agent carries out a quick and easy eKYC process using mobile-based biometric scanner.

Customer’s consent is also captured using Aadhaar based eSign, ensuring that the entire process is completely paperless. The process is also extremely secure since biometric details are used to verify identity thereby reducing the possibility of fake/forged accounts.

“Paytm is making a huge commitment to AadhaareKYC and the IndiaStack. The presence less, paperless and cashless era is coming soon to the smartphone in your hand,” said Infosys co-founder and former Chairman of UIDAI, Nandan Nilekani.

“We are building India’s largest eKYC customer network to bring half a billion Indians to the mainstream economy. We have aggressive targets to become the largest aadhar-based eKYC company in the country,” said Founder and CEO Paytm, Viay Shekhar Sharma.

Paytm has constituted a rich network of partners, agents, kiosks, and technological solutions to offer its consumers unmatched flexibility and convenience. With over a billion Aadhaarcards already issued, Paytm believes that eKYC is key to realizing their goal of bringing 500 million Indians to the mainstream economy.