Paytm to launch Xiaomi smartphones

New Delhi, July 7 : Largest mobile payment and commerce platform Paytm announced the launch smartphones offered by Mi India on its coveted platform. Mi smartphones will be available to Paytm’s large customer base from July 8, 2016 onwards including the much-awaited Mi Max launching from July 13th.

As part of this strategic alliance, Mi India will open a brand store on Paytm to create a smartphone and accessories portfolio for Paytm customers. Mi 5, Redmi Note 3, Redmi 2 Prime, and Redmi 2 will be available from July 8, 2016.

As an incredible introductory promotion, Paytm will offer cash-backs and free Mi Bands for 10 lucky customers every hour on the day of launch. The cash-backs include Rs. 500 for Redmi Note 3, Rs. 1000 for Mi 5, and Rs. 250 for Redmi 2 Prime and Redmi 2 from July 8 to 10.

“To the delight of our users, we are now making Xiaomi products easily available on Paytm with the added attraction of launch offers and deals. This move is in line with our strategy of making available the largest assortment in the country to our users,” said Vice President – Paytm, Amit Bagaria.

Mi smartphones have witnessed exponentially increasing popularity in the country with successful launches one after the other.

Paytm is making these coveted devices easily available and accessible to customers across India, enabling even more people to enjoy the best of technology along with a reliable and trustworthy purchase experience.

