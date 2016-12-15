Paytm launches ‘Each one, teach one’ programme to increase digital inclusion

New Delhi, December 15: Paytm has announced a program to increase the digital inclusion in the country wherein it is calling upon consumers and merchants across India to teach others on how to use Paytm to pay and accept money.

The campaign is aimed at transforming user behavior and further accelerating the country’s ongoing shift from cash to digital payments.

As a part of the drive, Paytm has also announced an incentive including Rs. one crore grand prize along with additional prizes like motorcycles, smartphones, laptops and other exciting gifts. All users transacting between 1st December 2016 and 31st March 2017 are eligible to win these prizes.

The company has also announced Rs. 2100 in scholarship for 10,000 users who help increase digital inclusion and adoption of Paytm and certificates for one lakh further users across all major districts. Winners will be selected basis their efforts to promote digital payments and onboard merchants for payments through Paytm.

“We believe this is a landmark moment in the country’s financial history. During the course of the recent demonetization drive, we have been able to help millions of new customers and merchants adopt digital payments with Paytm. To further accelerate the ongoing shift in user behavior, we are launching a sustained campaign to spread more awareness about the benefits of digital payments,” said Sr. VP President Paytm, Amit Sinha.

Merchants across India can start accepting Paytm at zero extra cost. They have to simply log on to Paytm.com/business and fill an online form to start accepting payments using Paytm’s PCI-DSS certified technology.

The company has even waived off its one percent transaction fee for transferring money to the Bank for KYC-enabled merchants to facilitate this shift in merchant behavior.

Over 1.5 million offline merchants across India accept Paytm as their

preferred payment mode. Paytm is accepted literally everywhere such as taxi, autos, petrol pumps, grocery shops, restaurants, coffee shops, multiplexes, parking, pharmacies, hospitals, kirana shops, newspaper vendors and many more. With its assertive focus on mobile payments, Paytm is inching closer to its aim of making cashless transactions a way of life across India. (ANI)