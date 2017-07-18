New Delhi,July18:Paytm now offering refunds for movie tickets at a nominal charge

Buying movie tickets online is incredibly convenient, but if your plans change for any reason – maybe one of your friends couldn’t make it for the show, or perhaps you booked the wrong day by mistake – then your money gets wasted. However, the good news is that soon, you might be able to cancel booked tickets without losing any money.

Paytm has started to roll out a new feature called ‘Cancellation Protect,’ which will allow you to cancel your tickets up to three hours ahead of the scheduled show timing if you agree to pay a nominal amount upfront.

BookMyShow has been working on a ‘reserve ticket’ feature for some time now as well that lets you book the tickets without paying, so you can cancel ahead of the show without losing any money. However, BookMyShow’s offering is only available in a limited number of cinemas.

Paytm’s Cancellation Protect feature doesn’t seem to be available to all users yet. It is an opt-in, paid extra. You have to pay INR 9 per ticket in the booking to get cancellation protect, and if you then cancel your tickets up to three hours before the show, you will get a full refund of your money – in the form of a Paytm cash back. Also, if you do cancel your tickets, you’ll be writing off the INR 9 per ticket, along with any additional fees such as the convenience fees, or the food and beverage fees. That said, there’s no such thing as partial cancellation of an order, so if you have five tickets and one of your friends drops out – you can either cancel the whole order, or find a friend who’s more reliable.