Paytm partneres with PSPCL to enable easy online bill payments

New Delhi, May 30: Paytm has partnered with Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), one of the largest power distribution companies in North India to enable easy online bill payments for hundreds of thousands of consumers across Punjab.

PSPCL subscribers can now pay their electric bills online on the Paytm platform.

Paytm customers across Punjab can now tap on the ‘Electricity’ icon in their Paytm app, choose Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) as their preferred electricity board, enter their consumer number and instantly pay their electricity bill within minutes at their convenience.

“At Paytm, we are focused on leveraging technology to simplify all bill payments. Partnering with Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has helped us bring the convenience of online bill payments to thousands of consumers across Punjab. We are confident PSPCL subscribers will find this service extremely convenient and useful,” said Senior Vice President Paytm, Kiran Vasireddy.

“PSPCL has already given the facilities of E-payment on its website, through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking etc. With the view to further promote online collection of electricity bills, PSPCL is happy to collaborate with Paytm to enable quick, seamless and easy bill payment experience. Consumers can tap on the ‘Electricity’ icon in their Paytm App, choose Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) as their preferred electricity utility, enter their consumer number and can make the payment instantly in few steps,” said PSPCL’s Chairman and Managing Director, A Venu Prasad, IAS.

He further said that PSPCL consumers can now pay their electricity bills through Paytm and enjoy the convenience of easy online electricity bill payments.

“We hope that PSPCL consumers will find this service very convenient and worthwhile. Partnering with Paytm will help us making the online bill payment facility more accessible to lakhs of consumers across Punjab,” added Prasad.

In addition to PSPCL, Paytm has also partnered with several other power distribution companies including BSES Rajdhani, TPDDL, CESC, UPPCL, UHBVN, DHBVN, Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam and BESCOM Limited to extend its quick and seamless bill payments experience to consumers across the country. (ANI)