Paytm partners with Bharat Gas, subscribers will soon be able to make payments through their Paytm Wallets

New Delhi, September 14: India’s largest mobile payment and commerce platform Paytm has partnered with Bharat Gas to offer Payment-on-Delivery for its subscribers across the country.

In the coming months, over four crore homes across India powered by Bharat Gas will have the option to pay through their Paytm Wallet.

Once their gas is delivered, customers can pay the delivery boy using their Paytm QR Code. This easy and instant payment method will make their payments faster and convenient, while saving time on each delivery.

Over 400 Bharat Gas dealerships will currently allow Payment-on-Delivery with Paytm. In the next few months, it will expand up to 1,000 dealerships. This will come as a relief to thousands of delivery boys who had to earlier deal with the hassles of handling a lot of cash regularly.

“We are on a mission to make India a cashless economy, and digitizing utility bill payments will play a key role in getting us there. Our partnership with Bharat Gas will transform the payment experience for our customers who can now pay for their LPG cylinders without fishing for small change,” said Sr. Vice President Paytm, Kiran Vasireddy.

The partnership further cements Paytm’s stronghold in the Online-to-Offline (O2O) space in the country. Bharat Gas subscribers could earlier pay for their gas online. They now have another convenient option to pay at the time of delivery.

Paytm sees a huge opportunity to extend its convenient, fast and secure payment solution to brick-and-mortar merchants and other O2O spheres where cashless payments are still not available.