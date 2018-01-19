Paytm Payments Bank announces physical debit card for account holders; here’s how to request for one

New Delhi, Jan 19: Indian e-payments and e-commerce brand Paytm on Friday announced the launch of physical debit cards for its Payments Bank account holders.

According to company sources, this service is currently available only for Paytm users on iOS devices, and for Android users, it will be started soon.

If you are a Paytm Payments Bank account holder you can request for a physical debit card. If not, you will first need to create an account.

With your Paytm login ID and password, you can create an account in Paytm Payments Bank. For this, a nominal fee will be charged.

If you need standard banking services on Paytm Payments Bank, you will need to verify your eKYC details. There is no minimum balance limit on this account. However, there is a maximum balance limit of 1 lakh. After opening your Paytm bank account, you will be provided a digital RuPay debit card for online transactions.

How to request a physical Paytm debit card

Paytm Payments Bank’s Debit & ATM Card is here! Here’s how you can get it by ordering from your @Paytm app in a few easy steps. pic.twitter.com/ZVxNEwI0vz — Paytm Payments Bank (@PaytmBank) January 18, 2018

To request for a physical debit card, tap on the Bank icon. Scroll down below and select ‘Debit & ATM services’, and select ‘Request Card’, and hit ‘Proceed’.

A small fee of Rs 120 needs to be paid to complete the process. After this, your existing digital card will be delivered to you in physical format. Paytm’s debit card can be used for transactions at stores, and also for withdrawing cash from ATMs.

This new feature was launched on the sidelines of BHIM UPI rollout for iOS devices. BHIM UPI integration is already available for Android.

To use BHIM UPI, you will need to create a Virtual Payment Address (VPA) first, and then link it to any eligible bank. After this, you can transfer money to other bank using BHIM UPI on Paytm. This feature doesn’t require having a Payments Bank account.