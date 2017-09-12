Paytm: Payments Bank users can now digitise all transactions, earn interest

September 12, 2017 | By :
Paytm: Payments Bank users can now digitise all transactions, earn interest

New Delhi,September 12 : Digital payment platform Paytm’s Payments  Bank account holders can now completely digitise their transactions, earn interest every month and get a free Digital RuPay card Digital RuPay card

Payments Banks are a set of differentiated banks introduced by the Reserve Bank of India  (RBI) with the aim of extending deposit and payments services to millions of unbanked and under-banked Indians.

Opening a Paytm Payments Bank account is easy and completely Digital   Every Paytm customer who has completed thePaytm  KYC process can now have a consumer beta of the bank account. Having a Paytm Payments Bank account comes with no account opening charges or minimum balance requirements.

Once the updated version of the app is downloaded using Google Play  or Apple Store, users can tap on the Bank Account’ icon on the home-screen, read the terms and conditions to open a Paytm PaymentsBank account and click on ‘Proceed’. Once completed, users must enter and confirm their Paytm  Passcode.

In case the account status still shows ‘Pending’, users can tap on the ‘Profile’ icon and go to ‘Edit Profile’. Upon entering the PAN Card and Aadhaar Number details, the bank  account will be live.

Tags:
Related News
Paytm Payments Bank announces physical debit card for account holders; here’s how to request for one
Should continue adding security layers to Aadhar: Paytm
Paytm QR Code to help shopkeepers get payments directly to bank accounts 
Mobile wallets can soon enable unlimited transfer of funds, says Paytm CEO Renu Satti
Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm festive sales to begin tomorrow: Great discounts, cashbacks on various brands
Dream to travel: Here are some apps that make things easier for safe and delightful journey
Top