Paytm is running a pre-GST clearance sale on its e-commerce platform Paytm Mall offering up to 80 per cent off

New Delhi, June15:Paytm is running a pre-GST clearance sale on its e-commerce platform Paytm Mall. The three-day sale — June 13 to June 15 – offers discounts, cashbacks and a chance to win Apple iPhone 7 in a bid to clear the stock before the final roll-out of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the country on July 1.
Under the Paytm Mall pre-GST clearance sale, the e-commerce portal is offering up to 80 per cent off on products including TVs, laptops, phones, cameras, air-conditioners and refrigerators. The clearance sale also offers a cashback of up to Rs 20,000 on DSLRs, televisions, laptops and air conditioners.
Apart from all the discounts and cashbacks, the e-commerce portal is offering a chance to win Apple iPhone 7 on a minimum purchase amount of Rs 1,000.
