Paytm’s success story selected as case study by India Research Centre of Harvard Business School

New Delhi, Jan 30: Paytm’s journey from being an online recharges platform to building India’s largest mobile payments platform has been selected as a case study by the India Research Centre of the Harvard Business School, the e-wallet company said on Monday.

The study, titled ‘Paytm: Building a Payments Network,’ also researches on how Paytm’s focus on enabling offline payments even for the smallest retailers and businesses by using smartphones and QR codes has disrupted the payments ecosystem in the country.

“We are on a mission to bring half a billion Indians to the mainstream economy and, in turn, build a business that India would be proud of,” said Vijay Shekhar Sharma, CEO Paytm, in a statement.

The study is currently in the process of being published and will be available for teaching purposes both within and outside Harvard.

“Paytm is revolutionising payments in India and it is a shining example of India’s digital future,” said Sunil Gupta, Professor at Harvard Business School.

Paytm is now accepted by over 3 million merchants and has over 185 million registered wallet users.

