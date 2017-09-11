PayU collaborates with IRCTC, grants online payment facility to users

New Delhi, September 11: PayU, the payment gateway provider on Monday announced the collaboration of the company with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) in order to provide users a safe and secure option for the payment of rail tickets booked via the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation website. PayU would be now available as a payment option under the Multiple Payment Services or MPS option on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation website at the payment stage of booking an e- ticket.

Clicking on this option will enable users to make a safe and secure transaction via various payment options like internet banking, debit/credit card and e-wallet. “Our payment gateway operates around 80 percent of the e-commerce business in India today, and this collaboration with IRCTC is aligned with our vision to simplify the payment experience for the growing digital savvy consumers as well as the merchants.

Undoubtedly, this is a very large and prestigious mandate for us. IRCTC’s biggest strength, its traffic, combined with the success rate of our payment gateway, which is the best in the industry today, is a great match and has a huge potential to enhance the digital transactions landscape and contribute towards making India a cashless/less cash economy,” said Rahul Kothari, Enterprise Business Head, PayU India. PayU India processes over 6500 crores worth of digital transactions every month, and enjoys a success rate that is 10 percent higher than the industry average (ANI)