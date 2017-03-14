PCB Suspended Mohammad Irfan For Spot Fixing

Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suspended and charged left-hand fast bowler Mohammad Irfan in the ongoing investigation of a spot-fixing case during their Twenty20 league, on Tuesday.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in the latest development to its investigation issued a Notice of Charge and provisionally suspended Mohammad Irfan under the Pakistan Cricket Board Anti-Corruption Code,” it said in a statement.

Mohammad Irfan has been charged with two violations of Code Article 2.4.4 and now has 14 days to respond to the Notice of Charge.

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s anti-corruption code 2.4.4 states: “Failing to disclose to the Pakistan Cricket Board Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code.”

The pacer was questioned during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) by authorities but was allowed to play for their corresponding franchise in the league in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Pakistan Super League corruption probe was initiated after reports that Islamabad United duo Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were allegedly involved in spot-fixing.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already provisionally suspended Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif for similar offenses and has already formed a 3-member tribunal, headed by a retired judge, to conduct an inquiry.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement that it will continue to investigate “any questionable activity by any player and player support personnel as it carries on with its mission of eliminating the menace of corruption from cricket.”