PDP MLA Aijaz Ahmad Mir’s driver arrested over Amarnath Yatra terror attack

Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, July 15: The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) legislator Aijaz Ahmad Mir’s driver was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday arrested in with the recent Amarnath Yatra terror attack. Touseef Ahmad was nabbed by police for questioning.

Confirming the developments, Superintendent of Police (SP) Shopian, Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar, said “Touseef was cooperating with the investigators. He has deputed as driver some seven months ago from the security wing of Jammu and Kashmir police. He has been detained in a terrorism related case.

Earlier in the week, as many as seven people were killed and fifteen others injured after a group of terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying 17 pilgrims from Baltal to Mir Bazar around 8.20 p.m. on Monday night. (ANI)