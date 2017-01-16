Peace across LoC is priority, will not shy away from giving befitting reply to ceasefire violations: General Bipin Rawat

New Delhi, Jan. 16: Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat, on Sunday said peace across the Line of Control (LoC) is a priority but will not shy away from giving befitting reply to ceasefire violations.

General Rawat, who was addressing a function here on the occasion of Army Day, said confidence building measures have been undertaken with China at northern borders so that the tensions can be done away with.

Saluting the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation, he said the nation is indebted to them and their families.

The Army Chief gave away gallantry awards on the occasion. He honoured the wife of Siachen braveheart Lance Naik Hanamanthappa with gallantry ward.

The 69th Army Day is being celebrated today. The day marks the taking over of the Indian Army by the first Indian Commander-in-Chief, Field Marshal KM Cariappa, on January 15, 1948.

The day is celebrated to pay homage and salute to the courageous and brave Indian soldiers, who have been sacrificing their lives for protecting the country. (ANI)