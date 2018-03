A-girl-is-seen-wounded-in-a-car-bomb-blast-near-capital-of-Syria—indialivetoday

A girl is seen wounded in a car bomb blast near the crossroad of Beit Jin village close to Sa’sa’ town in the countryside of Damascus, capital of Syria, on Jan. 8, 2017. At least five people were killed and 15 others wounded Sunday when a car bomb rocked here, state news agency SANA reported. Photo: IANS