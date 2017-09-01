Pedestrian run over by former Ktka CM Yeduurappa son’s SUV, Nyamati police registers case

Karnataka, September 1: In a case of rash driving,the SUV in which the son of former Karnataka Chief Minister Bookanakere Siddalingappa Yeddyurappa, who was travelling in, crashed into a pedestrian. The pedestrian died on the spot near Davangere. The incident took place around 8:35 pm on Thursday night at Nyamathi near Davangere. Suresh, the victim got down from an auto-rickshaw and while walking on the road, the SUV car crashed into him and Suresh died on the spot.

On Thursday night, the BJP State President, son of Bookanakere Siddalingappa Yeddyurappa and Shikaripura Member of Legislative Assembly Bokanakere Yeddyurappa Raghavendra were travelling from Davangere to Shivamogga in the SUV car. the driver of the SUV car allegedly smacked the 24-year old man Suresh, who died instantly.

Suresh, was a resident of Madapura village in Honnali taluk. According to media reports, a police officer said that Ravinder, the driver of the car driving very rashly and knocked down Suresh, the pedestrian who was crossing the road after getting out of an auto rickshaw.

The Nyamati Police arrested the driver on Thursday night. A case is filled under Indian Penal Code section 337( rash and negligent driving) against Ravindra, the driver of Bokanakere Yeddyurappa Raghavendra at the Nymathi police station. Yet, the police has to take the statement of Bokanakere Yeddyurappa Raghavendra. the body of Suresh is sent for autopsy and police is waiting for the report.