Pehlu Khan’s cow vigilante murder: Police removes names of six persons from FIR

Alwar/Rajasthan,India,September 14: Pehlu Khan, a dairy farmer beaten to death by alleged cow vigilantes case in Alwar in April, The names of six persons mentioned by Pehlu Khan have been removed from the First Information Report by the Rajasthan police.

According to reports, Pehlu Khan and his son were attacked while taking home two cows bought at a cattle fair on April 1. A cellphone video, showing the 55-year-old yanked by his neck, thrown to the ground and kicked, had evoked widespread outrage and had ripples in Parliament.

Before he died in hospital, Mr Khan had given his statement to the police, in which he had named six men. Though they had been named in the FIR, they had not been arrested. The police have arrested seven others on basis of the video of the attack. Two of them are still in jail, the rest are out on bail.

Today, the CID CB removed the six names mentioned by Pehlu Khan from the FIR.

Police sources say there was no corroborative evidence to prove that the men were part of the group which had attacked Pehlu Khan. The photos and videos of the incident the police accessed, did not show them, the sources said. GPS data from their cellphones indicated that they were at a distance from the spot where the attack took place.

After Pehlu Khan’s death, the police had filed a case of cattle smuggling against the dairy farmer. His son had showed them the bill of purchase, but he did not have permission to transport cattle out of Rajasthan to another state, the police said.

Later in April, after a stiff letter of protest from bureaucrats and civil society activists, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje broke her silence on the issue and said “such activities won’t be tolerated in Rajasthan”.

Earlier, her minister Gulab Chand Kataria had described the attack as “manhandling”.