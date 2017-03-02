Pele’s son released from jail allowed to appeal sentence

Rio de Janeiro, March2 2 : The son of football legend Pele will be allowed to appeal against a 13-year jail term as a free man, a Brazilian judge has ruled.

Edson Cholbi Nascimento, known as Edinho, was originally given a 33-year prison sentence in 2014 for laundering money to a drug gang, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 46-year-old was detained last week and ordered to begin serving a sentence that had been reduced to 12 years and 10 months.

But on Wednesday, judge Antonio Saldanha ordered Edinho be released by Thursday evening, according to the former Santos goalkeeper’s lawyers.

A judge with Brazil’s Superior Court of Justice ordered he be freed on Wednesday, although Edinho’s lawyer said he would likely be released on Thursday.

A former goalkeeper with Pele’s old club Santos, Edinho was found guilty of drug trafficking and money laundering in 2005 but has been fighting the charges ever since.

He denies the charges and has vowed to keep fighting to clear his name.

His father Pele, 76, is considered the greatest player of all time and helped Brazil to win three World Cup titles.

