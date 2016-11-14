Pen wins over pellets as Kashmir appears for Board exams today

Srinagar, Nov 14: The annual Class 10 and 12 board examinations in the Kashmir Valley will kick-off from Monday.

As per reports, all arrangements have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the examinations for Classes 10 and 12, which are scheduled to start on November 14 and 15, respectively. Officials allayed fears of any trouble or inconvenience to the students appearing for the annual examinations.

Former J-K CM Omar Abdullah tweeted, ” Good luck to all the kids appearing in their board exams in J&K starting from today. Block out the distractions & politics as best you can.”

As per reports, around 480 examination centers have been set up for about 48,000 Class 12 candidates, whereas nearly 550 examination centers have been established for Class 10 candidates.

State Education Minister Naeem Akhtar said he is hopeful that the examinations would be conducted in a peaceful atmosphere.

A restive situation in the Kashmir Valley prevails since the killing of Jaish-e-Mohammed militant Burhan Wani on July 8.