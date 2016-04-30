People decided to vote against ‘corrupt’ UDF govt: Sitaram Yechury

Kochi, Apr 30: Confident about the LDF victory in the May 16 Assembly polls in Kerala, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury today said people have decided to vote against the “corrupt” Congress-led UDF government in the state.

“We will form the government… LDF will form the next government,” he told reporters outside the International Airport here on his arrival from New Delhi to attend LDF election rallies in the state.

The CPI(M) General Secretary, who joined hands with Congress leaders in West Bengal to launch an electoral fight against ruling Trinamool Congress, cited corruption and lack of governance by the Congress-led government in Kerala to predict an LDF victory in the polls.

“We have seen (in the) last five years something which is unknown or unexpected in Kerala, that is corruption and lack of governance,” said Yechury, who is also leader of the CPI(M) in the Rajya Sabha.

He, however, refused to specify how many seats LDF is expected to win in the crucial election to the Kerala Assembly, having a total of 140 seats.

“You must tell me,” the CPI(M) leader shot back when asked how many seats LDF thought it would win in the elections fought among three major political fronts, including LDF, Congress-led UDF and BJP-led NDA.