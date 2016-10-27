People found drinking outside liquor shops in Delhi will be fined
New Delhi,Oct27: Deputy CM ManishSisodia announced on Wednesday that people found drinking outside liquor shops will be slapped with a Rs-5,000 penalty. Those found creating nuisance will be fined Rs 10,000 and may also face arrest and a jail term of three months as stipulated in the law. The Delhi government has decided to strictly enforce the Excise Act post November 7 .
Sisodia, who holds the excise portfolio, said that a threefold action plan had been prepared for a crackdown on consumption of liquor in the open. The government will run awareness campaign against public drinking near liquor shops till November 7 in the capital and women safety and law and order situation will remain focus during the practice.
He has directed the excise department to inspect every alcohol shop and allied businesses outside these shops during the campaign. “Public nuisance, violation of rules will be under the radar of these teams, which have been asked to immediately start these inspections. They will also inspect shops in the city to ensure whether terms and conditions of the licence are being followed,” Sisodia explained.