People found drinking outside liquor shops in Delhi will be fined

New Delhi,Oct27: Deputy CM ManishSisodia announced on Wednesday that people found drinking outside liquor shops will be slapped with a Rs-5,000 penalty. Those found creating nuisance will be fined Rs 10,000 and may also face arrest and a jail term of three months as stipulated in the law. The Delhi government has decided to strictly enforce the Excise Act post November 7 .

Sisodia, who holds the excise portfolio, said that a threefold action plan had been prepared for a crackdown on consumption of liquor in the open. The government will run awareness campaign against public drinking near liquor shops till November 7 in the capital and women safety and law and order situation will remain focus during the practice.

He has directed the excise department to inspect every alcohol shop and allied businesses outside these shops during the campaign. “Public nuisance, violation of rules will be under the radar of these teams, which have been asked to immediately start these inspections. They will also inspect shops in the city to ensure whether terms and conditions of the licence are being followed,” Sisodia explained.

“After November 7, anyone caught drinking publicly will have to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 and anyone creating nuisance in public will be fined Rs 10,000 and face arrest as laid down in the law.”

Besides these steps, the Delhi government intends to crack down on illegal businesses flourishing around these vends. General stores, which often keep drinking glasses, fruit chaat, will also be inspected.

Sisodia said that two days ago, he along with excise officials, raided liquor shops in Mayur Vihar Phase II on complaints of locals and found people drinking liquor in the open. The deputy CM then led an inspection team of the excise department to four shops on Monday. Finding serious discrepancies, he ordered for suspension of licence of one shop.