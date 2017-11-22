People in Bihar ready to slit PM’s throat and chop his hand says Rabri Devi at public meeting

Bihar,November 22: Many people in Bihar ready to slit PM’s throat and chop his hand, claimed Rabri Devi, former Bihar chief minister stated at a public meeting on Tuesday.

According to reports, she also point out that fingers those accusing Narendra Modi will be chopped off and also no one in the country will stay quit.

“There are many people here who are ready to slit PM Modi’s throat and chop off his hand” Rabri Devi said

She added that for this, they can send people to jail.

“People of Bihar will go to jail together,” she said at a public meeting on Tuesday.

Her remark comes days after Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Bihar president and MP Nityanand Rai said: “all fingers and hands raised against the prime minister should be broken or chopped off.”

Later he also mentioned his apologised for the comments and also said that he regretted hurting people’s sentiments

Meanwhile Rabri Devi also stated on the same incident that she could not be “cowed down” by the central investigating agencies whose “character” she knew well.

The former CM has skipped appearance before Enforcement Directorate despite numerous summons in cases related to benami property.

“Be it ED, CBI or IT (income tax) I know their tiriya charittar (character). What wrong have we done. The Centre should give an answer and so should the state government”, she said while addressing the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s national council here.

“Let them send any number of notices. I am not going to get afraid. If they are so eager to interrogate me, then they should come to Patna and question me”