People in Lucknow only can burst firecrackers between 6 and 10PM  with Low decibels

Lucknow, Oct 25 : Authorities here have banned high-decibel firecrackers during Diwali, an official said on Tuesday.

District Magistrate Satyendra Singh has imposed the ban on bombs, missiles and rockets as these can cause serious injuries and pose danger to public property.

The ban has been imposed to avoid any untoward situation, the official told IANS. The move is also aimed at checking air and sound pollution levels during Diwali.

People can burst firecrackers only between 6 and 10 p.m.

Singh said no retail firecracker shop would be allowed to open before October 27 and temporary shops selling crackers would be allowed only from October 27 to 31, that too after meeting certain conditions.

No firecrackers can be burst around 200 metre radius of hospitals, nursing homes, educational institutions, courts, Vidhan Bhawan and zoo.

And no one can store more than a kg of firecrackers for personal use.

–IANS