People learning music react spontaneously or have a faster reaction time than others says study

New Delhi , Jan 12: A recent study at Université de Montréal’s School of Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology has found that music professionals or people who are learning music react spontaneously or have a faster reaction time than the people who do not possess a musical background.

Senior Researcher with the University, Simon Landry holds a belief that this finding will prove beneficial for older people as it will help to enhance the sensory process in the elderly. And a musical founf\dation will be good option to provide benefit to the older generation believes the researcher. Laundry majorly studies sound and touch.

Simon did the research on 16 musicians who started learning music at an early age, from Udem’s music faculty and 19 people who did not have musical background, from the School of Speech Language Pathology.

He observed the response times of both the musicians and the non-musicians. The task was conducted in a silent luminous room. Computer mouse was on the one hand of the participant and index finger of other hand on vibrator. In order to avoide any distraction, earplugs were provided. Speakers were placed right before the participants and they had to press the mouse on hearing a sound either from the speakers or vibrator, or both.

“We found significantly faster reaction times with musicians for auditory, tactile and audio-tactile stimulations,” Landry said.

“These results suggest for the first time that long-term musical training reduces simple non-musical auditory, tactile and multisensory reaction times.”

Well the study can help the oldies to improve the reaction time and become alert by playing music or learning musical instrument.

Simon came out with this study as a part of his Doctoral Thesis at the University in Biomedical Science, which was funded by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, Fonds de recherche Québec — Santé, and Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada.