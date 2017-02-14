People not obliged to stand up when National Anthem is played in and as part of film or documentary: SC

New Delhi, Feb 14: The Supreme Court of India today clarified that people are not obliged to stand up when the National Anthem is played as and in part of a film or documentary. On November 30, the court has made it mandatory for patrons in a theatre to stand up when the anthem is played. Differently-abled persons have exemption from standing while the national anthem is played in theatres.

The court had also asked the cinema halls to display an image of the tricolour on the screen when the anthem is played.

The apex court further clarified that the doors of the theatre should be closed while the anthem plays, but need not be bolted.

A number of safety experts had raised questions over the earlier ruling that mandated closing of doors during the national anthem.