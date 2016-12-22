People of Hyderabad belong to Telangana, asserts KTR

December 22, 2016 | By :
Urban Development and IT Minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao

Hyderabad , Dec. 22 : Urban Development and IT Minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao has said that the state government is sincerely committed to develop Hyderabad as the best city in India, adding all those who have settled here belong to Telangana.
“Our government is sincerely committed to develop Hyderabad as the best city in India. There is no separate place for the people of Andhra and Telangana in Hyderabad city. As we said before the GHMC elections and even now we say that everyone who got settled in this city irrespective of everything all belongs to Telangana,” Taraka Rama Rao said in the Telangana Assembly.

(ANI)

Tags: ,
Related News
You can stay in Jail as a tourist for Rs 500 now
Hyderabad cop single-handedly foils a murder attempt
Muslims don’t watch ‘rubbish’ Padmaavat: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
Telangana police launch survey to geo-tag criminals in state
Hyderabad: Sex racket busted, three including Russian rescued
Raids at ‘brothel spa’: Police rescued 2 girls and took three persons into custody
Top