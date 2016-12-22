People of Hyderabad belong to Telangana, asserts KTR

Hyderabad , Dec. 22 : Urban Development and IT Minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao has said that the state government is sincerely committed to develop Hyderabad as the best city in India, adding all those who have settled here belong to Telangana.

“Our government is sincerely committed to develop Hyderabad as the best city in India. There is no separate place for the people of Andhra and Telangana in Hyderabad city. As we said before the GHMC elections and even now we say that everyone who got settled in this city irrespective of everything all belongs to Telangana,” Taraka Rama Rao said in the Telangana Assembly.

(ANI)