People of Tamil Nadu do not want Sasikala as Chief Minister, says Deepa Jayakumar

Chennai, Feb 7: People of Tamil Nadu do not want Sasikala as their Chief Minister, Jayalalitaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar said in a press conference on Tuesday in Chennai. “I cannot accept Sasiakala’s elevation as Chief Minister. To become a chief minister being with someone for 33 years is not a qualification. It’s very sad. People have not voted to her. No information of my aunt’s treatment was conveyed to me or other family members. I am definitely going to contest in the election. I was made to go back, Nobody got in touch. They are trying to establish I’m not family of Jayalalitaa. I am here because of my aunt Jayalalithaa, want to complete tasks that she’s left behind. Apollo doctors answers were not satisfactory, added Deepa.

Earlier in the morning, AIADMK leader Pandiyan has come up with fresh allegations against Sasikala, the proposed CM candidate of Tamil Nadu. He alleged that Jayalalitaa was pushed down at Poes Garden before she was taken to Apollo Hospital. He also alleged that heated arguments have taken place at poes garden before Jayalalitaa fell ill.

Late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar has earlier said that she has decided to follow in the former’s footsteps and enter politics. Confirming her political ambitions, Jayakumar on January 17 announced that “a landmark announcement’ would be made on February 24, which happens to be Jayalalithaa’s birthday. But, as the situation demanded her to speak out, she decided to talk to the media on Tuesday.

When Jayalalithaa was admitted at Apollo Hospitals Chennai, Deepa was not allowed to meet her aunt. She said, “I have two options — one is to join AIADMK or to float a new party. I will discuss with my supporters before making a decision. I cannot accept anyone else in Jayalalithaa’s position.

Deepa, who is considered by many as the counterweight to Jayalalithaa’s close friend and recently elected AIADMK chief Sasikala Natarajan, also said she cannot accept anyone else in the late chief minister’s position.

“What Sasikala’s family is claiming is false that Jayalalithaa was working based on their ideas,” said Deepa.

Sasikala took over the reins of the ruling AIADMK last month with party leaders unanimously electing her as the AIADMK general secretary at its general council meeting last month.