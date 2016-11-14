People were paid Rs 250 to attend PM Modi’s Ghazipur rally: Mayawati

New Delhi, Nov 14: PM Narendra Modi’s Ghazipur rally a flop. People brought in from Bihar to fill up seats, they were paid Rs 250 each, says BSP chief Mayawati.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on opposition parties for criticising the Centre’s demonetisation policy. Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur, Modi said, “After demonetisation, poor enjoying sound sleep, rich running from pillar to post to buy sleeping pills.”

In a bid to fight black money and stop terror funding, the Central government scrapped the use of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. Talking about inconvenience faced by the people, he said, “New whitewash gives out foul smell, but it is necessary. Only when people are ready to face inconvenience, then corruption will go.”