People of Punjab are whole hearted enough to forgive a mistake : AAP leader Dilip Pandey

New Delhi, July 7 : AAP leader Dilip Pandey on Thursday said that the people of Punjab are whole hearted enough to forgive a mistake committed by AAP leader Ashish Khetan in Punjab.

Pandey said, “Ashish Khetan has clearly apologized with his hands folded, for the mistake he committed unknowingly and had no intentions to hurt the religious sentiments of anyone and we expect the people of Punjab are generous enough to forgive the mistake.”

He added, “People who are in habit of taking political advantage will never leave a chance and they are welcomed to continue their politics.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashish Khetan was booked in the case, registered under Section 295-A for hurting religious sentiments. Khetan reportedly compared the manifesto for upcoming Punjab elections with the Guru Granth Sahib and other religious books while launching it in Amritsar.

AAP tendered an apology for equating the party’s ‘Youth Manifesto’ for Punjab polls with religious books. AAP manifesto too has been under controversy for using the image of the Golden Temple on the cover page with the party’s election symbol of broom superimposed on it.