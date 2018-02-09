PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi appointed as the first ever female ICC director

New Delhi, Jan 9: PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi has been appointed as ICC Board’sfirst independent female director, announced the Cricket Council on Friday.

Nooyi will take office from June 2018, as part of the Council’s decision in 2017 to improve the global governance of the sport. Nooyi is a global business leader, consistently ranked by Fortune Magazine among the World’s Most Powerful Women.

“I love the game of cricket. I played it as a teenager and in college, and to this day, I cherish the lessons the game taught me about teamwork, integrity, respect, and healthy competition. I am thrilled to join the ICC as the first person to be appointed to this role. And I look forward to working with my colleagues on the board, ICC’s incredible partners, and cricketers around the world to grow our sport responsibly and give our fans a new reason to follow every ball and shot,” said Indra Nooyi.

As Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo, Nooyi will also be responsible for a global food and beverage portfolio that includes 22 brands generating more than $1 billion each in annual retail sales, including Quaker, Tropicana, Gatorade, Frito-Lay and Pepsi-Cola.

Nooyi is also the chief architect of Performance with Purpose, PepsiCo’s vision to deliver top‑tier financial performance over the long term by integrating sustainability into the company’s business strategy. Under her leadership, since 2006 PepsiCo has focused on offering more nutritious foods and beverages, minimizing their impact on the environment, and creating opportunities for their employees and people across the markets they serve.

In accordance with international standards of good governance, the Independent Ethics Officer for the ICC and PepsiCo’s General Counsel have reviewed and both formally approved the appointment, providing a clear framework for appropriately managing any potential or perceived conflicts of interest that might arise in the future.