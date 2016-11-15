Pepsico CEO Indra Nooyi and her employees who backed Hillary ,earns ire of Trump supporters by boycotting drinkl

Washington,Nov15:Indra Nooyi is the CEO of PepsiCo. In 2008, PEPSI backed Obama with their Oba-logo and their Hopey-Change website.

Indra,who is a top Hillary Clinton supporter,told reporters that her employees were “all” scared and crying on the floor after Trump’s victory.

She wasn’t scared when Trump supporters were getting cold-cocked and sucker punched after rallies!

I bet they weren’t as scared as Trump voters getting beat by Hillary’s paid protestors. Let’s take a look at that, Indra. That’s what your people endorsed.

Today, PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi came under fire for the mere mention that many of her employees were concerned by Trump’s stated platform of intolerance.

Nooyi made made these remarks last week at the The New York Times DealBook conference, where YouTube videos of the event have been flooded hateful comments. Trump supporters are, predictably, also calling for a boycott of Pepsi products.

“I HAD TO ANSWER A LOT OF QUESTIONS FROM MY DAUGHTERS, FROM OUR EMPLOYEES. THEY WERE ALL IN MOURNING,” SAID INDRA ON THURSDAY.

“Our employees were all crying,” she said. “And the question that they’re asking, especially those who are not white, ‘Are we safe?’ Women are asking, ‘Are we safe?’ LGBT people are asking, ‘Are we safe?’ I never thought I would have to answer those questions.”

Is she for real?!?

I say we not accept her bigotry. I say we not accept her brown sugar water anymore. I’m a Coke drinker anyway. Bye, bye Pepsi! It’s time for you to go bye, bye.

These companies need to learn what happens when you insult half the nation. We are not racist. We are not xenophobes. We just want jobs.

Switching from Pepsi to Coke is as easy as, say, switching from Seamless to Delivery.com. But PepsiCo is a massive food conglomerate comprised of much more than a single soda brand.

The hundreds of products under the PepsiCo umbrella include a variety of soft drinks (Mountain Dew, Lipton, Mug, Mist, SoBe), Gatorade, Lays, Ruffles, Smartfood, Cheetos, Doritos, Rice-a-roni, Quaker Oats, Cap’n Crunch, Rockstar energy drink, and Tropicana juices, and the absurdity of trying to avoid all of these products at all costs balloons as Trump supporters called for boycotts to internet services.

Nooyi had an answer to those questions: “The first thing we have to do is assure everyone in the United States that you are safe,” she said.

The CEO also condemned the President-elect’s comments about grabbing women by their crotches.

“Forget about the Pepsi brand. How dare you talk about women that way? Why do we talk that way about a whole group of citizens? I don’t think there’s a place for that kind of language in any part of society. Not in locker rooms, not in football players’ homes, not in any place,” Nooyi said.

Though Nooyi congratulated President-elect Trump twice during the course of the interview, some Americans were angry she spoke out about the election at all.