Perfectionist Aamir Khan praises Ranbir Kapoor for ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’

October 31, 2016 | By :

Mumbai, Oct 31: It’s hard to please Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood but there is one actor who has succeeded in receiving accolades from the 51-year old actor.

After watching ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, Aamir Khan believes that ‘Ranbir Kapoor is the best actor’ of the industry!

The ‘Dangal’ star is so overwhelmed with RK’s performance in ADHM that he took to his social media to praise the ‘Tamasha’ actor.
He tweeted, “Just saw Ae Dil. WHAT a film!!! I just LOVED it! Karan has hit the ball out of the stadium. Ranbir, Aishwarya and Anushka have just killed it. Ranbir is the best actor! Period! A must see!”

Now that is something!

