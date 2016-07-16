Permit Issue solved : Now, you can ride on Radio Taxis in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, July 16: The Regional Transport Authority on Friday decided to allow radio taxis to operate from Ghaziabad. Till now, only regular taxis or app-based services like Uber or Ola used to operate from the city though radio taxis from other places could enter Ghaziabad.

The proposal to issue permit to radio taxis has been hanging fire for three years now. To start with, the authority has decided to issue licence to 10 radio taxis and the number will be increased in due course.

Only those drivers who have badges issued by the transport department after a mandatory police verification can operate radio taxis. In addition, radio taxi services own the cabs that they operate unlike app-based services like Uber.

According to Mayank Jyoti, regional transport officer, the modalities like selection of routes to fixing of fares have been worked out. “These taxis will mainly operate within municipal limits. However, the services will be extended to different parts of the state depending on the demand,” he said.

As far as the fare is concerned, for radio taxis up to seven seats (including driver), Rs 50 will be charged for first 2.5 km and thereafter Rs 20 per kilometre and part thereof. “Night charges will be applicable from 11 pm to 5 am which will be 25% of the fare,” said Jyoti. “Waiting charges will be payable after half-an-hour which will be at the rate of Rs 50 per hour,” he said.

These taxis will be available to public in three ways — by calling on their telephone number, by hiring from designated locations and by stopping the taxi anywhere.

“The radio taxis will be fitted with GPRS-based tracking device which will be in constant touch with central control units. These taxis will display LED or LCD display board for easy spotting,” said Jyoti.

The photo of the driver and other details will be displayed permanently on the dashboard, he said.