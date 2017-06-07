Pernod Ricard India launches two variants of Campo Viejo Spanish wine in India with vibrancy ,philosophy of ‘Live Uncorked’

New Delhi , June 7: Pernod Ricard India brings fresh energy and vibrancy into the wine category with the launch of their Spanish wine, Campo Viejo, in the country.

Pioneering the richest expression of Tempranillo grapes, Campo Viejo is the No. 1 Rioja brand in the world and is synonymous with innovation, expressiveness, coloUr and vibrancy, that the Rioja region of Spain is renowned for.

In a unique and engaging evening at the Bombay Art Society, Campo Viejo brought alive its deep connection with celebrating expression, vibrancy and philosophy of ‘Live Uncorked’ through many forms of art.

To further give this philosophy a connection with India, Campo Viejo brought on board the versatile and vibrant Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi to bring alive the philosophy of ‘Live Uncorked’ who in turn designed the bar as an art piece.

Commenting on the launch, Jagbir Sidhu, vice president, Marketing, Pernod Ricard India, said, “We are proud to present Campo Viejo, as the latest addition to our portfolio of wines in India. India is an emerging wine market and there is a huge opportunity to grow. Campo Viejo is the No.1 Rioja wine globally and No. 1 Rioja wine in the UK, Canada, and Germany etc. In the UK, it is also the No.1 Spanish wine. We want to make sure we have a big footprint in India with the right brands and believe that Campo Viejo will play an important role in this ambition. This as an exciting phase for us and we are confident that not only will Campo enhance our connection with the fun loving, experimenting, modern yet evolved Indian consumers, but will also set a new benchmark in the wine category in India.”

Pernod Ricard India announced the launch of two variants of Campo Viejo in India – Campo Viejo Tempranillo, the best expression of the Rioja Tempranillo and Campo Viejo Blanco, which is a blend of Tempranillo and Viura grapes.

Speaking on the occasion, Federico Lleonart, Global Brand Ambassador, Campo Viejo, said, “AtCampo Viejo, we express ourselves through our wines in the same way an artist expresses themselves through their work. Winemaking is truly an art form; both artist and winemaker start with a blank canvas and through extensive craftsmanship, experimentation and dedication, masterpieces are created. It was great to see art and winemaking come together before us and what better way to celebrate the start of something new but through bringing alive this idea!