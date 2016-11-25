‘Personal Story’: Soha Ali Khan reveals her love with the cute charm bracelet

Mumbai, Nov 25: Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan recently showcased her love for her new charm bracelet from the Delhi-based brand offering distinctive jewelry, FourSeven, that narrates her personal story, on social media.

Flaunting the new charm bracelet, the ‘31st October’ actress posted a picture on Facebook and wrote, “I just love my new charm bracelet from fourseven.com – I chose the charms that mean something to me to create my own personal story thank you #myfourseven #books #cricket#badminton #chappals #love.”



Commenting on the rising trend of sporting charm bracelets, Rebekkah Kumar, co-founder at fourseven.com said, “Charms are a rage amongst the young and trendy. Many international and national celebrities too are spotted wearing charms, both on formal and casual occasions. All kinds of charms are in vogue these days- from chunky and colorful charms bracelets to high-end charms in gold and diamonds.”

Named itself after India’s independence year, FourSeven offers a wide range of emotive jewelry, including rings, bracelets, anklets, earings, cufflings and accessories for men and women, as an expression of freedom.

