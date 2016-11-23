Peru defender Rodriguez in talks with Brazilian clubs

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 23 (IANS) Brazilian Serie D club Boavista have said that they have held talks to sign Peru international centre-back Alberto Rodriguez next season.

The 32-year-old will be a free agent next month after completing a one-year deal with Peruvian top-flight outfit Melgar, reports Xinhua.

“He was offered to us. He is a top player with great quality, but we haven’t made an official proposal yet,” Boavista football director Joao Paulo Magalhaes told Globoesporte on Tuesday.

Rodriguez’s Brazilian agent, Carlos Vaisman, said two other Rio de Janeiro clubs were vying for the defender’s signature.

“Boa Vista is an option for him. There are many things going on and next week we’ll have a better idea.,” Vaisman said.

Rodriguez has been capped 57 times for Peru in a career that has included spells at Sporting Braga, Sporting Lisbon and Rio Ave in Portugal.

