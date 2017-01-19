PeTA CEO Poorva Joshipura and Actress Trisha de-activated their Social accounts after toxic attacks by Jallikattu Supporters

Chennai, Jan 19: The twitter war that has broken out be tween pro-jallikattu and PeTA camps has taken an increasingly ugly hue.Vicious trolling, racial slurs Vicious trolling, racial slurs and abuse characterised the tweets.

Many women activists, including prominent personalities such as PeTA ‘s India head Poorva Joshipura, actor and PeTA activist Trisha and Lt governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi have come under attack.

While Subramanian Swamy upped the ante by continuing to use disparaging terms to describe protesters, jallikattu supporters said they were not what Swamy was calling them.

The memes doing the rounds of Facebook, WhatsApp, Snapchat and Twitter have been particularly toxic with photoshopped images of the women activists, holding bottles of alcohol and cigarettes.

PeTA CEO Poorva Joshipura and Trisha de-activated their Twitter and Facebook within hours of being at the receiving end.

“Jallikattu is a cruel and illegal spectacle that celebrates bullying animals and machismo, though there is nothing manly about hurt ing bulls. It is no surprise that these ing bulls. It is no surprise that these same individuals are trying to rally illegitimate support through bullying, particularly of women. People who are allowed to be cruel to animals are often cruel to other people.By encouraging kindness for animals we can build a more compassionate society overall,” said Joshipura.

A Nizamuddin, who is fostering Ramu, the jallikattu bull who starred in Kamal Haasan-starrer `Virumandi’, said such actions were giving a bad name to the movement.

“Many jallikattu critics are calling us barbarians. Such actions will continue to perpetuate the stereotype that this is about machoism, aggression and not about welfare or preservation of native cattle breeds,” said Nizamuddin, president, Cattle Care Welfare Trust, home to more than 210 bulls.