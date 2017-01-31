Actor Peter Capaldi quits ‘Doctor Who’ show

London , Jan. 31 : The disappointment of seeing our favourite actors leave, who play such iconic characters on the screen, is immense. Peter Capaldi has given strikes of fear into the hearts of fans by calling it quit after three years of playing the time lord.

The Mirror reported that the 58-year-old-actor confirmed the news of exiting the show, just a month after saying ‘he wants to stay for a long time’, but told his fans not to panic about the star’s departure yet.

He said, “I suppose the big thing about [the new series] is it’ll be my last. This’ll be the end for me. I feel sad – I love Doctor Who. It’s a fantastic programme to work on. It’s been a huge pleasure to work with… a family, I can’t praise the people I work with more highly. I’ve never worked the same job for three years, and I feel like now is the right time to move on.”

Although, Peter was told to continue playing the doctor despite his contract running out, he believed that he was not sure for how long he would be able to give ‘his best’ to the role.

The ‘World War Z’ star said, “I think Christmas 2017 I’ve just been told,” when asked about his leaving date. He later adds on how this role has always been the most special one for him, “One of the greatest privileges of being Doctor Who is to see the world at its best. From our brilliant crew and creative team working for the best broadcaster on the planet to the viewers and fans whose endless creativity, generosity and inclusiveness points to a brighter future ahead. I can’t thank everyone enough. It’s been cosmic.”

The creator of the show, Steven Moffat, paid his tribute to the actor by saying, “For years before I ever imagined being involved in Doctor Who, or had ever met the man, I wanted to work with Peter Capaldi. I could not have imagined that one day we’d be standing on the TARDIS together. Like Peter, I’m facing up to leaving the best job I’ll ever have, but knowing I do so in the company of the best, and kindest and cleverest of men, makes the saddest of endings a little sweeter. And his greatest adventures are yet to come. Monsters of the universe, be on your guard because Capaldi is not done with you yet.”

The Scottish actor took the role of twelfth doctor in 2013. His departure will coincide with the departure of the show-runner Steven Moffat, after penning the series for ten years.

The show will return for its 10th series with Peter reprising the role of the doctor, possibly for the last time. (ANI)