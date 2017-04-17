Petition filed in Supreme Court seeking uniform civil laws

New Delhi, April 17: A petition seeking uniform civil/family laws in place of various bogus acts, especially Muslim Sharia law, has been filed in the Supreme Court today.

The Muslim Personal Law Board (MPLB) earlier in the day said they will boycott the Uniform Civil Law as they feel it is not good for the nation.

“We will boycott the questionnaire sent by the Law Commission and we have decided that Muslims of the country will not answer this question as it is not acceptable and not good for the nation,” AIMPLB general secretary Hazrat Maulana Mohammad Wali Rahmani said at a press conference here.

Rahmani said there are a number of people living in this country belonging from different cultures and added that to bind the culture under one unique code is not acceptable.

Quoting the Indian Constitution, Rahmani said, “Everyone is living in this country with an agreement held by the Constitution and the Constitution has made everyone live and practice their religion.”

He, however, expressing disappointment over the situation of Muslims in the country said that the Muslim community equally participated in India’s freedom struggle but their participation is always underestimated.

The Law Commission earlier last week sought public opinion on the exercise of reforming family laws of all religions.(ANI)