A petition was filed in Lahore High Court seeking ban on the exhibition of Indian movies in Pakistan

Lahore, Sep 24 : A petition was filed today in the Lahore High Court seeking a ban on the exhibition of Indian movies in the country till resolution of the Kashmir issue.

The petition, filed by Advocate Azhar Saddique, alleged that Indian forces are committing atrocities in Kashmir and the Pakistan government has allowed Indian movies to be exhibited in local cinemas and this act is not only hurting the sentiments of Kashmiris but also the Pakistanis.

It said the Indian movies are opposed to Pakistans Kashmir policy and are a big hurdle in freedom movement of Kashmiris.

“To express solidarity with Kashmiris the Pakistani government should be ordered to put immediate ban on exhibition of Indian movies across the country,” it pleaded.

Besides, the petitioner alleged that the Indian government and other extremist organisations are threatening Pakistani actors to leave India after Uri attack therefore the Pakistani government should respond to India in a firm manner and ban its movies.

The court will fix the date of hearing next week.