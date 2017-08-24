Petition on American Centre for Law and Justice asks to protect dying Christians in Pakistan

Washington D.C/United States, August 24: A petition named ‘Defend Dying Christians in Pakistan’ is launched on the American Centre for Law and Justice (ACLJ) over the outrageous behavior on Christians in Pakistan. The petition has quoted Pakistan as “one of the most malicious persecutors of Christians ever” and said that Christians are tortured, raped and are burnt alive in the country. The petition said that some are like Christian mother of 5, Asia Bibi that are deceitfully accused of abuse and sentenced to execution by hanging due to their faith.

The petition has accused the Pakistani Government for turning a blind eye to the plight of dying Christians in the country, despite the increasing extremism. “Despite the increasing extremism, the Pakistani government persistently fails to protect Christians from violence or bring its perpetrators to justice. Even worse, the government of Pakistan itself is one of the world’s worst jihadist persecutors of Christians. Yet it receives the most U.S. foreign aid of any nation,” it said.

According to the petition, the Christians are facing human rights abuse as they are facing mob violence, governmental abuse and injustice in the country. The petition has received the support of around 41,600 people so far. It also said the ACLJ has mobilised their offices on the ground in Pakistan, at the United Nations (U.N.), and on the Capitol Hill to aggressively fight back.

The ACLJ is also defending numerous Christians in Pakistani courts.