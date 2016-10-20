Petition seeking disqualification of Pak PM, Pakistan Supreme Court issues notice to Nawaz Sharif

Islamabad, October 20: In connection with the Panama Leaks scandal, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had issued notices to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Capt (R) Safdar, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, director general Federal Investigation Agency, chairman Federal Board of Revenue, and the attorney general, reports thenewstribe.com.

A Supreme Court bench, consisting of Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Khilji Arif Hussain, had taken up the petitions seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

After listening initial arguments from petitioners, Pakistan’s premier court adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

Imran Khan, while talking to the media at front of Supreme Court building in Islamabad show satisfaction over notice. He said the court hearing was the first step in the accountability process.

This is the start to bring a king (Nawaz Sharif) under the law, the proceeding on the case will bring more out of bucket, said PTI Chief.

On the other hand, Jamaat e Islami Chief, Sirajul Haq during his media talk cleared his stance over the issue and added, we tried our best to set procedures for Panama Leaks investigation but govt in no mood to act accordingly, this is the reason behind approaching Supreme Court.

The whole nation is following the court for justice, said Sirajul Haq.

It is worth mentioning here that PTI, JI, Watan Party, APML and Advocate Asad had filed petitions seeking the disqualification of the PM and his family members.