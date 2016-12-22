Petra Kvitova out of competition for six months after surgery

Petra Kvitova out of competition for six months after surgeryPRAGUE, Dec 22 Two-time Wimbledon tennis champion Petra Kvitova, whose hand was wounded in a knife attack, will not play again for at least six months and it is too early to say when she can return to competition, her publicist said.
Kvitova was injured on Tuesday when she fought off an intruder in her home in the Czech Republic, damaging all the fingers on her playing hand.

