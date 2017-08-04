Petrol may cost you more as PSUs hike fuel dealers’ commission

New Delhi, August 4: The IOC Chairman Sanjiv Singh on Friday had declared a decision on the commission of petrol pump dealers. Earlier, the dealers were paid a fixed amount per litre and were uniform for all operators regardless of their size. The state owned fuel retailers have hiked the commissions paid to the fuel pump dealers up to 43 percentage for Petrol and up to 59 percentage for Diesel.

Sanjiv Singh clarified that to keep in mind about the hardships of petrol pump dealers, who were selling less than the national average of 170 kilolitre fuel graded as per month. In fact, the wages of the employees and expenses of other utilities like electricity charges are the same for all pumps irrespective of their sales. The dealers margin for the petrol and diesel have been revised approximately to 9 percent in petrol and 11 percent to 59 percent in diesel. Comparing to the low volume, dealers shall get maximum increase in the commission in terms of a percentage per litre, he added.

Sanjiv Singh, IOC Chairman added that the dealer’s margin is normally revised at periodic intervals in order to increase or decrees in operations cost such as electricity and wages. The Centre’s rule on minimum wages has been introduced for the employees working at petrol pumps, which is about 50 percent higher than that in the state minimum wages. He quoted that the oil industry has 9 lakhs customers and attendants and get more benefited while working at petrol pumps.