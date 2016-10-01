Petrol price hiked by 36 paise/litre and diesel gets cheaper by 7 paise

NewDelhi,Oct1:Petrol price was today hiked by 36 paise a litre, the third increase in two months, but that of diesel was cut by 7 paise per litre in line with international trends.

Petrol will cost Rs 64.57 a litre in Delhi from today as against Rs 64.21 currently. Similarly, diesel will cost Rs 52.52 a litre as compared to Rs 52.59 at present.

This is the third increase in rates in petrol in two months, while in the case of diesel, it is the second price reduction this month.