Petrol prices have started falling, decreased in past two days, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Ahmedabad/Gujarat, September 23: With the hike in petrol prices and the various protests all over the country, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said that the prices of the fuel have already started going down. According to reliable sources, Dharmendra Pradhan said that “The prices have started decreasing. The prices have even gone down in the past two days.”

He cited the hurricanes in the United States IMRA and Harvey as a reason for the instability in the petroleum market and the hike in fuel prices. Dharmendra Pradhan also backed the possible implementation of GST on petroleum products, saying that it would ensure the interests of the people.”We have appealed to the GST council to implement GST on petroleum products, which would ensure interests of the people. The interests of the state and central government will also be secured,” he said. He also stressed on the need for the state to have a balanced model, so that taxes can be procured without the people being affected by it.(ANI)

