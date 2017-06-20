Petrol spills on road as tanker overturns, traffic affected in Delhi.

New Delhi, June 20: About 20,000 litres of Petrol got spilt on the road when an oil tanker overturned at Moolchand Underpass here on Tuesday morning. Reportedly, two people were injured in the accident. The Driver and the helper of the truck were injured in this incident.

As a result, the traffic movement from South Extension to Ashram has been badly affected, causing many problems to the people heading towards their office. The Delhi Police and fire service is working in close co-ordination to remove the tanker from the road, to start a better and smooth flow of traffic. (ANI)