Petrol version of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza would be launched in early 2017 

New Delhi, October 18: C.V.Raman, Executive Director, MSIL had confirmed at the launch of Vitara Brezza, earlier this year, that the Maruti Vitara Brezza petrol variant will be launched in early 2017. The Vitara Brezza was offered only a lone diesel engine.

But there is no exact information on when would the petrol variant of Vitara Brezza be launched.

Maruti Vitara Brezza petrol SUV would be under the sub-4 metre categort. As of now, the automaker has the 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine at its disposal. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged BoostJet petrol motor is also a viable candidate but it remains to be seen which of these motors will be selected to power the Vitara Brezza. The diesel engine is the familiar 1.3-litre DDiS 200 motor.

The disparity between petrol and diesel prices are not as high as it used to be and hence petrol powered cars enjoy a better appeal than before. A choice of petrol engine would considerably widen the Vitara Brezza’s audience base.

The Maruti Vitara Brezza crossover is pitted against the Ford EcoSport and Mahindra TUV300. It is equipped with dual airbags and ABS with EBD as standard features. Top end variant sports projector headlamps, alloy wheels, fog lights, contrast roof, automatic climate control, multifunction steering wheel, etc.

Just 7 months since launch, Maruti Vitara Brezza sales have already crossed the 50,000 mark. The company already has over 50,000 pending orders, and are doing their best to deliver them. The reason behind delay in launch is the high waiting period of Brezza diesel.

If the company launches petrol variant now, they will surely add to the increasing waiting period of Brezza. Instead, it is better the company launches Brezza once they increase their production capacity. This will happen from early 2017, once the company’s Gujarat plant starts operation.

